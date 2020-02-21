EPISD middle school to host Ninja Warrior-like event for students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Independent School District’s (EPISD) Ross Middle School will be hosting a Ninja Warrior-like event where students from several schools will be competing head-to-head.

The event, Flipfit Ninja Warrior Summit, will test the student’s limits, according to a news release flyer.

The competition is part of Raise Up The Bar, EPISD’s innovative Crossfit program for middle schoolers.

The event will take place at Ross Middle School, 6101 Hughey, on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m.