EPISD mask mandate discussion gets heated as student removed from meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A high school senior was removed by security from an El Paso Independent School District meeting as they were set to discuss the district’s mask mandate on Monday.

Reporter Stephanie Shields captured the moment four security personnel appeared to handcuff and remove the student from the meeting at the school district’s facility in Downtown. The school district mandated face coverings inside district properties in mid-August as other districts and local governments in Texas defied an executive order by Governor Greg Abbott that banned them.

Last week, the Texas 8th Court of Appeals in El Paso temporary lifted a mask mandate imposed by the El Paso health authority Hector Ocaranza. The decision calls into question if districts can mandate masks.

Minutes before @ELPASO_ISD Board of Trustees go into their special meeting, a man was removed after he failed to wear a mask. Security asked him multiple times and said it was still district policy in its buildings. The board is discussing its mask mandate in tonight’s meeting. pic.twitter.com/cTmqYJdYkr — Stephanie A. Shields (@StephanieKTSM) October 4, 2021

This story will be updated.

