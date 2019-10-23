EPISD librarian given national award for ‘Little Free Library’ program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An Upper Valley librarian is being honored with the Todd H. Bol Award for Outstanding Achievement, which is bestowed upon community members who work toward improving literacy in their communities.

Lisa Lopez-Williamson, the librarian at Herrera Elementary, brought Little Free Libraries to her community in 2010 to combat El Paso’s title as “Least Literate City in the Nation.” Lopez-Williamson was the seventh Little Free Library in the nation and there are now more than 90,000 charters.

“[This has] opened my eyes to the good nature of people, locally, nationally, and internationally. The spirit of generosity has been awakened in all of us working with Little Free Libraries,” she says.

The ten recipients represent eight states in the U.S. and two countries. The awards are part of Little Free Library’s 10th-anniversary celebration.