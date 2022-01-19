EPISD issues mask mandate with opt out provision; Set to go into effect Jan. 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to approve a temporary mask mandate Tuesday evening, in response to the increasing COVID-19 cases within schools.

Trustees voted 4-3 in favor of the mandate, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates in the state.

The mandate comes with an opt-out provision, in which EPISD and Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said they are still working out the details before it goes into effect on January 25. The mandate will go through February 15.

Once finalized, the implementation plan will be shared with parents and the public.

Trustees Josh Acevedo, Leah Hanany, Israel Irrobali and Freddy Klayel-Avalos voted in favor of the mandate while trustees Daniel Call, Isabel Hernandez and Al Velarde voted against it.

“The District will follow the guidance of the Board of Trustees and the advice of health experts as we

cope with this latest surge in COVID-19 infection cases…My staff and I are already working on developing the procedures that will be used to implement the newguidelines, including the opportunities for students and staff to opt out of wearing a face mask.” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the EPISD COVID-19 dashboard reported more than 1,800 active cases within the district. The dashboard updates every two hours.

The Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet again on February 15 to discuss and possibly vote on whether to extend the mask requirement.

District officials also released the following information via a news release:

The provision exempts students participating in athletics and fine arts from wearing a face mask during

games, events, practices and performances, unless they have tested positive for COVID within the last

10 days.

Exceptions to the provision include the mandatory use of a face mask for any person on campus who

has tested positive for COVID and chooses to return to school or work after five days of isolation without

any symptoms.

EPISD will continue to provide face masks and other personal protective equipment to any student or

employee who requests them. Additionally, the District will continue to provide testing for any student

and staff member who has been determined to have had a high-risk contact with an infected person

while on campus.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.