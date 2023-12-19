EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District has been awarded a $34.6 million grant to improve school security, the district announced.

The funds come from a state grant called the Safety and Facilities Enhancement, or SAFE.

El Paso ISD was awarded $34,649,713 for school safety initiatives, the second-highest amount awarded to a Texas school district, behind only Houston ISD, according to EPISD.

“The money will ensure that schools within El Paso ISD meet the state mandated safety standards and will also help meet the requirements of House Bill 3, which was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019,” according to the news release announcing the grant.

“We are immensely pleased to be named the recipient of the second-largest SAFE grant awarded in the state of Texas,” said Manuel Chavira, chief of El Paso ISD Police Services. “Providing safe, comfortable environments where learners can be inspired and empowered to thrive is paramount to what we do. We will be better equipped to secure our facilities because of the opportunities this additional funding source provides.”

This is the first cycle of the state award program. El Paso ISD plans to apply for the second cycle, which opens in 2024.