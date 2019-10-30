EPISD Education Minute: Non-traditional P.E.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Northeast El Paso City Rep. Sam Morgan spoke out on Tuesday's city council meeting after his arrest for family violence charges.

Morgan reminded the council of the legal process, "No one, no one is understanding or understands what I'm going through. First of all I'd like everyone in this room to know that I love and I support my family, and I will continue to do that."

Morgan broke his silence at City Council after being presented the proposed pronouncement of censure, which expresses formal disapproval.

The item was brought to the agenda by City Reps. Alexsandra Annello and Cassandra Hernandez, who also shared their personal experience in relation to allegations against Morgan.

"We have witnessed our own mothers abused due to domestic violence," Hernandez shared, "So we take this allegation very seriously but with that we understand due process."