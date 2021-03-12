EPISD designated a COVID vaccine provider

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has designated the El Paso Independent School District as a COVID-19 vaccine provider, making it the second district in the area to receive the designation.

EPISD joins the Ysleta Independent School District with the designation, which is part of a state effort to increase the number of educators in the region who are vaccinated against the virus.

EPISD is now just waiting for available vaccines to provide them to employees, according to the district.

“EPISD has worked diligently to make sure our employees have access to safe and secure learning

and work environments,” said Interim Superintendent Vince Sheffield. “The designation as a vaccine provider gives us an additional level of support for our teachers and employees and it will accelerate our efforts to get a shot of the vaccine in the arms of any employee who wishes to get one.”

EPISD already has vaccinated about 3,000 of its 8,000 employees through a partnership with the city of El Paso, the University of Texas at El Paso, University Medical Center and the Hospitals of Providence.

During a meeting of Region 19 superintendents earlier this week, EPISD and YISD agreed to share resources with other regional school districts as soon as vaccines arrive.

“EPISD stands ready to help school district essential employees.” Sheffield said.