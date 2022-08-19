EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of another school with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 19, 10 am.

The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School has opened its doors to 1,200 students this month for the first day of school in Central El Paso. The school comes together from combining the former Clardy Elementary and Henderson Middle School, which is part of the district’s plan to right-size its schools.

The new $39.1 million state-of-the-art facility inhabits modern learning spaces, a new gymnasium, a new library, a new fine arts section and new student drop-off zones. Renovations to the original Henderson Middle School include an upgrade to refrigerated air, new electrical systems and aesthetic upgrades. Minimal upgrades to the existing gym and cafeteria were also made.

The namesake of the campus, Dr. Tinajero is known in the El Paso community as a professor at the University of Texas at El Paso and is Director of the Mother/Daughter – Father/Son program.

“We are thrilled to have this new campus to provide state of the art learning spaces for our students and allow them to create new memories and build strong communities,” said Superintendent of Schools, Diana Sayavedra. “It’s equally exciting for this campus that their namesake, Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero, is an active member of our education community who has worked over the years to partner the UTEP College of Education with school districts on a number of initiatives.”

Tinajero PK-8 is one of five schools that El Paso ISD opened this school year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.