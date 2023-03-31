EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District is celebrating the completion of a new $32 million school. The school is being named after Bobby Joe Hill, a point guard for the 1966 national championship Texas Western men’s basketball team.

The grand opening will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3 at Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 School, 4860 Tropicana in Northeast El Paso

The district says Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 School will be celebrating its grand opening coincidentally on the same day of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Special appearances will be made by the family of Hill at the ceremony. “Hill was part of a renowned team led by Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins at Texas Western, that made history by starting five Black players in the national championship game March 19, 1966,” the district said in its news release announcing the new school.

The $32 million campus features a new fine arts wing, a new elementary building, ;lots of student drop-off zones and a remodeled middle school building.