EPISD candidates bring in $23,409 in campaign contributions a month before May elections

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Elections for four El Paso Independent School District school board positions are less than a month away and campaign contributions are rolling in.

Candidates turned in required 30-day campaign finance reports showing $23,409.14 have been raised by individuals vying for spots on the school board. The 17 candidates also reported $17,330.86 in expenses, according to reports.

The totals do not completely reflect the income and expenses of all campaigns, as not all forms have been uploaded to the school district’s website.

School district officials say they have uploaded everything they received from campaigns. The website is missing reports for Frances De Santos Whitaker, Fainot Pierre, incumbent Diane Dye, Claudia Soto and Jerome Tilghman. Pierre says his report has been turned in.

Finance reports show a political action committee has made $5,175 in-kind contributions to a select group of candidates. And, has pledged $3,640 more.

El Paso businessmen and charter school advocates are behind the Kids First of El Paso Political Action Committee. Several board directors of the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development have contributed more than $60,000 to the PAC, according to a finance report.

In-kind contributions and pledged funds show money from the PAC is being used for advertising and printing materials for select candidates. The PAC has listed support for Leslie Hoard, Isabel Hernandez, Israel Irrobali and Jennie Tipton Lasley.

Lasley’s campaign finance report does not show itemized donations and contributions.