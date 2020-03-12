EPISD cancels travel for students and staff amid coronavirus

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District will be canceling all travel for students and staff until further notice, the district announced on Thursday.

The district made the decision even though there has not been a coronavirus case in El Paso. Instead, they are acting “out of an abundance of caution,” a news release said.

“Any student groups currently out of town will be brought back to El Paso as soon as possible. For more information about the District’s response to COVID-19, visit episod.org,” a statement read.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

COLIN NBA

Thumbnail for the video titled "COLIN NBA"

germs are everywhere

Thumbnail for the video titled "germs are everywhere"

Las Cruces advances in 5A State Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Cruces advances in 5A State Tournament"

El Paso leaders discuss coronavirus preparation

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso leaders discuss coronavirus preparation"
More Local

Coronavirus Quiz