EPISD cancels travel for students and staff amid coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District will be canceling all travel for students and staff until further notice, the district announced on Thursday.

The district made the decision even though there has not been a coronavirus case in El Paso. Instead, they are acting “out of an abundance of caution,” a news release said.

“Any student groups currently out of town will be brought back to El Paso as soon as possible. For more information about the District’s response to COVID-19, visit episod.org,” a statement read.