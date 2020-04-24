EPISD cafeteria employee at Logan Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A food service worker at Logan Elementary School in the El Paso Independent School District has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said late Friday afternoon.

According to EPISD, the employee is in self-quarantine at home and all employees that worked with the staff member are also being asked to self-quarantine while the school is sanitized.

The district was told about the positive test on Friday.

Any family that has picked up food from Logan is asked to monitor their health and see a doctor is they start to show symptoms.

“The District is concerned about the news of one of its own testing positive for this virus and we wish for a speedy recovery. We are in contact with the employee and will continue to provide any assistance,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “We have taken precautions to maintain the safety of our meal distribution sites and will continue our commitment to provide healthy food to our students during these difficult times.”

Logan will be closed as a meal distribution site. Anyone who was picking up from there can now pick up at Powell Elementary School, 4750 Ellerthorpe.