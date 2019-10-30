EPISD breaks ground on MacArthur and Bonham consolidation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Independent School District marked the start of major construction for the Bond 2016 consolidation of MacArthur Intermediate and Bonham Elementary School in the Cielo Vista area on Wednesday.

The $18.3-million project will combine both campuses into a modern facility with 21st-century amenities at the MacArthur site. The school will retain the MacArthur name and serve grades Pre-K through eighth.

The scope of work includes the construction of a new fine-arts addition, renovation of existing classrooms to create modern learning spaces, updated lighting and safety and security systems, HVAC improvements to the gym, a new playground, aesthetic work in corridors and windows and

other improvements throughout the existing building.

“It’s really a matter of enrollment and students and we’re able to consolidate campuses so combining two schools into one, frees up resources so we’re not spending money on the buildings and we’re able to put it back into the people and programs,” EPISD Spokesperson Melissa Martinez said.

EPISD expects construction to finish in 18 months.

Bond 2016 construction already has begun at Crockett Elementary; Coronado, Jefferson/Silva, El Paso, Irvin, Burges, Austin, and Andress high schools; the new Torres and Duran Elementary School; and the new Don Haskins, Bobby Joe Hill, Charles Q. Murphree and Josefina Tinajero pk-8

schools.