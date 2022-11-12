EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the EPISD Board of Trustees special meeting agenda, EPISD is set to vote on determining whether to terminate Jeffrey Clay’s contract or suspend him without pay.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, a New Mexico federal grand jury indicted Clay earlier this week on one count of kidnapping and one count of transportation for illegal sexual activity. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico and the FBI Field Office in Albuquerque, Clay allegedly offered a ride to the female victim to a friend’s residence in El Paso, but then drove her to his residence in Anthony, NM., where he allegedly struck her, handcuffed her, and sexually assaulted her. If convicted, Clay faces up to life in prison.