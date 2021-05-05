EPISD Board launches survey seeking input for superintendent search

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
episd_sign_ktsm_kdbc_20150327035034

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is asking the community for input in its search for a permanent superintendent.

EPISD on Wednesday launched a survey that will help the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services, a firm hired to help in the search, to create an EPISD-specific leadership profile.

To access the survey — which is open to parents, students, employees, taxpayers and the general community — visit www.episd.org/superintendentsearch.

Virtual and in-person meetings will be held at a later time to allow the public to give further input.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Radar Link Banner