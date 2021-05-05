EPISD Board launches survey seeking input for superintendent search

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is asking the community for input in its search for a permanent superintendent.

EPISD on Wednesday launched a survey that will help the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services, a firm hired to help in the search, to create an EPISD-specific leadership profile.

To access the survey — which is open to parents, students, employees, taxpayers and the general community — visit www.episd.org/superintendentsearch.

Virtual and in-person meetings will be held at a later time to allow the public to give further input.

