EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) officials recently announced that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) awarded the district a $60,000 grant for its Bike On: Bike Safety and Outdoor Learning program.

The program, according to EPISD officials, is meant to encourage bike riding among middle school students and encourage trail riding in the Franklin Mountains.

According to EPISD, the grant will provide middle school physical-education teachers with training to deliver a three-week bike education curriculum in the 2022-23 school year for 1,250 students.

Instruction combines the fitness benefits of biking with riding techniques, safety and maintenance. The unit concludes by connecting students to nearby riding trails at Franklin Mountains State Park, with a group bike ride to teach trail safety, etiquette and stewardship.

“With the help of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and community organizations, the district will organize group rides to inspire students’ interest and appreciation of the outdoors,” district officials shared.

Officials added that the implementation of this program will build on previous outdoor learning programs established at El Paso ISD in partnership with TPWD that enrich the academic offerings for its students.

The program will use supplemental curriculum and resources to educate and train students of all experience levels on the benefits of bike riding, such as improved cardiovascular endurance, flexibility, body strength and mental focus to control body movement. The curriculum will include road safety, body positioning, technique, and bike maintenance. Students also will learn about Franklin Mountain State Park trails, trail safety, conservation, and stewardship. EL PASO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The El Paso ISD Bike-On Program, run through the district’s Health & Wellness Department, will expand the repertoire of engaging wellness-building programs such as balance bikes, in-line skating, and archery for both students and families.

EPISD is one of 41 recipients of the more than $2 million in grants from the Texas Communities Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP).

