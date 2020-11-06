EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District will pay outgoing Superintendent Juan Cabrera more than $500,000 as part of his voluntary separation agreement, according to agreement documents.

EPISD Board of Trustees, in a 7-0 vote, accepted Cabrera’s resignation from the District during a special board meeting Thursday.

Trustee Josh Acevedo posted the voluntary separation agreement documents on his Facebook page after the meeting. The documents state that EPISD agreed to a payout of $558,917.54 as part of the agreement.

Cabrera’s official resignation date is Feb. 1, 2021; however he will use vacation, accrued leave time and benefits until then.

EPISD will also pay Cabrera’s three retirement plans.

“It was a negotiated agreement between Mr. Cabrera, his attorney and of course, ourselves,” Trustee and board Vice President Al Velarde said.

The Board appointed Vince Sheffield, EPISD’s Deputy Superintendent of Administration & Academics, as interim superintendent starting on Monday.

In a statement sent from EPISD, Cabrera shared remarks on his resignation.

“Serving as superintendent of schools for the El Paso Independent School District for the last seven years has been a privilege and an honor. Together with the teachers and staff of the District, we managed to transform EPISD from a struggling, with a widespread cheating scandal, into one that is seen as a leader in urban education in the United States,” Cabrera said.

The special meeting came in wake of a lawsuit filed in Dallas alleging Cabrera, along with former board president Dori Fenenbock, defrauding investors out of millions of dollars to open an online charter school.

The Board of Trustees appointed Deputy Superintendent of Academics Vince Sheffield to interim superintendent.

Norma De La Rosa, president of the El Paso Teachers Association, recommended Sheffield during public comment.

“Definitely someone who has been in the classroom, as a teacher, experienced as an administrator,” De La Rosa said.

Trustees agreed the interim superintendent would take over at a crucial time when COVID-19 weighs heavily on District decision making.

“Transparently, of course, I want to make sure we understand what long-term implications and impacts COVID have had on the district and adjust accordingly,” Trustee Freddy Klayel-Avalos said.

Cabrera began his tenure as superintendent in September 2013. A former elementary school teacher, Cabrera worked as a corporate attorney and software executive prior to arriving in El Paso.

