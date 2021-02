EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday afternoon, the El Paso Fire Department rescued a woman who fell into a maintenance shaft at The Fountains of Farrah.

El Paso Fire Department trucks parked at the Fountains of Farrah. Photo by Miguel Paredes.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, the 23-year-old woman fell into a maintenance shaft, or what they referred to as a “pool hole,” that was located just in front of the Dapper Doughnut shop in the shopping center.

The woman was rescued just before 4 p.m. and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to EPFD.