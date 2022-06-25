EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only a few hours removed from the grim task of pulling a woman’s body from an Ysleta-area canal, El Paso Fire Department’s (EPFD) Water Rescue Team were once again called into action on the city’s Westside.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, EPFD got the call from National Guard members that a body had been spotted in the river near the intersection of West Paisano Drive and Executive Center Boulevard.

Once the Water Rescue Team arrived, they located the body – only identified as a male in his 30’s – and removed him from the river. The scene was then turned over to law enforcement.

This was the second body recovery the team performed on Saturday, with the first occurring earlier in the day in Ysleta. In that water recovery, a woman’s body was pulled from a canal yards from the Port of Entry complex.

Officials continue to warn of the dangers of the now full Rio Grande and the canals that crisscross the Borderland.

During a training session held earlier in the month, Kris Menendez, captain of the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team, talked about the dangers of the waters.

“Head trauma; they hit their heads on the gates, on the concrete floor. There’s a lot of things that happen besides drowning, a lot of trauma goes into when they come to these heads gates here,” Menendez said. “So it isn’t that they are jumping in right here, it’s just that the areas where they are jumping in seem very slow and very calm but when they get into it, they realize it’s not and get swept to a headgate.”

