EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPFD, along with multiple local organizations are hosting the 2022 Sparky’s Spooktaculary Safe Halloween at the Safety, Health, and Outreach Center on October 29th.



The event will be located at located at 5415 Trowbridge Dr. Families can visit and meet with firefighters and police officers, collect candy and receive free safety reflective wristbands.

There will also be learning sessions covering the following topics:

How to stay safe when trick or treating

How to safely evacuate from the inflatable smoke house

How to avoid fires when decorating for the holidays.

Attendees are also encouraged to wear a costume. For more information about the Fire Department, residents are encouraged to visit elpasofire.org.

