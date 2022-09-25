EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Fire Department announced its hosting its first-ever Fire Fest on Saturday, October 1.
The first annual Fire Fest will be at the Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, performances, food trucks, community services, mascots, games, and more. It’s a free, family event with fire department demonstrations, raffles and giveaways.
