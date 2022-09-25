EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Fire Department announced its hosting its first-ever Fire Fest on Saturday, October 1.

The first annual Fire Fest will be at the Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, performances, food trucks, community services, mascots, games, and more. It’s a free, family event with fire department demonstrations, raffles and giveaways.

The EPFD will be hosting its first annual Fire Fest on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 at The Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



There will be live music, performances, food trucks, community services, mascots, games, and more! pic.twitter.com/QUQVHcdi1G — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) September 20, 2022

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.