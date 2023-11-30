EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Now through December 9, the community is invited to participate in this long-standing tradition by dropping off new and unwrapped toy donations at any fire station across the city.

The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect toys for the final stretch of the Toys for Tots Campaign, a program that has been running nationwide for 76 years and that brings the joy of the holiday season to less fortunate children.

This is the first year the EPFD collaborates with the U.S. Marine Corps in their mission to provide a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children during the holidays. Every donation will benefit local children in El Paso.

For details about Toys for Tots, visit toysfortots.org

