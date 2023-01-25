EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is currently seeking applicants for the upcoming Fire Training Academy Class 103. The deadline to apply is Feb. 16.

Applicants must meet the minimum requirements in order to apply:

Must be at least 18-years-old

Have a high school diploma, GED, or higher education

Two years of general work experience or 12 post-secondary semester credit hours in any field of study with a minimum of a 2.0 GPA.

Selected candidates will go through an eight-month paid training program as a firefighter trainee and will be promoted to the rank of firefighter upon graduation. All Emergency Medical Technician and firefighter certifications are provided at the Fire Training Academy.

During the hiring process, applicants will be evaluated through a written exam, background check, physical fitness test, an interview and other testing that might be deemed appropriate. Individuals who are interested or have any questions are encouraged to contact the Fire Department’s Human Resources team at 915-212-5600 or visit join.elpasofire.org.