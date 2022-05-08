EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews with the El Paso Fire Department’s (EPFD) Mountain Rescue Unit have started a search for a missing person on a Franklin Mountain trail.

According to officials, the vehicle for a missing person was found shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The vehicle was found near a mountain trailhead; officials say the person has been missing for 24-hours.

EPFD’s Mountain Rescue Unit has geared up near that trailhead, with an incident command set up at on Rim Road.

As this is an active search , look for updates as soon as officials provide us with an update here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

