EPFD responds to small electrical fire at JC Penney’s at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews are on the scene of a small electrical fire at the JC Penney store at Cielo Vista Mall.

A total of 14 EPFD units were dispatched to eastside store with 36 crew members on scene; officials add that the store has been evacuated as a precaution.

According to EPFD officials there a no injuries, and crews continue to investigate.

Look for updates as information is released, here on KTSM.com

