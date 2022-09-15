EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals at the 11050 block of Andrew Barcelona Dr.

EPFD has just recently shared via Twitter concerning a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso.

UPDATE: According to EPFD, two adult females have been found. No injuries have been reported. Their identities are unknown.

This story will be updated as we receive new information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.