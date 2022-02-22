EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition two fire on the 4100 block of Sunrise Ave. in Northeast El Paso Tuesday morning.

Crews managed to knock down most of the fire and then began inspections of the home.

No injuries have been reported, according to EPFD’s official Twitter account.

