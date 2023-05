EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition 2 house fire Sunday morning, May 21 in Northeast El Paso, the EPFD reported on Twitter.

EPFD crews responding to a condition 2 house fire at the 9500 block of Albany Dr.



No injuries reported at this time. Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/FVfJ4SjoYH — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) May 21, 2023

The incident happened at the 9500 block of Albany Dr, according to the tweet.

EPFD says the fire is under control and there are no injuries reported at the time.

UPDATE- Cond 2 Fire at Albany Dr: Fire is under control, crews checking for hotspots. No injuries reported at this time. Investigators en route. pic.twitter.com/1tuz9G9x9X — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) May 21, 2023

KTSM is working to bring you more information on this story.