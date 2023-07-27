UPDATE: One individual was successfully rescued with no injuries reported, according to EPFD.

EPFD says special operations are conducting an investigation.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department Special Rescue units are responding to reports of a trench collapse with one individual trapped Thursday, July 27 in Northeast El Paso, EPFD reported via Twitter.

The incident was reported at Loma Real Ave./ Sean Haggerty Dr. in Northeast El Paso.

No injuries reported at this time.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.