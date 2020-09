EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s ComSar team and other emergency crews rescued a minor who was injured on Transmountain on Wednesday morning.

EPFD reported the incident Sept. 2 at 10:27 a.m.

According to EPFD, the minor was hurt after falling by the Westside picnic area on Transmountain.

Crews were able to successfully save the minor shortly have after 12:30 p.m. Officials said the person did not suffer any serious injuries but was taken to a hospital for further assessment.