Central El Paso restaurant fire extinguished by EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso FD was able to extinguish the kitchen fire at the Phoenix Palace Chinese restaurant on Yandell shortly after arrival. The damage was limited, according to crews on the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The El Paso Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 1500 block of Yandell at Langtry Street in Central El Paso.

The call came out around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Initial reports are that the fire is contained to the Phoenix Palace Chinese restaurant located at the intersection.

The fire is listed as a Condition 2 fire as of 11:43 a.m.

