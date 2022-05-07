EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is responding to a serious fire at the 14700 block of John McNeely Avenue. EPFD report that the fire is in a house that is under construction and there are no injuries.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Saturday’s High School Softball Area Playoff highlights and scores
- Saturday’s High School Baseball Bi-District Playoff highlights and scores
- UTEP transfer Keonte Kennedy announces commitment to Vanderbilt
- Gusty Winds, Blowing Dust for Mother’s Day; Chance of T-Storms Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
- Protests in Downtown El Paso focus on property tax burdens on homeowners
- EPFD responding to a serious fire in Far East El Paso