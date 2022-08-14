EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A fire was registered on the 4300 block of Montana Ave in central El Paso. The incident was described as “condition two” by El Paso Fire Department.

It took the crews approximately an hours to knock down the fire according to their reports at the Blue Diamond Shirt establishment.

One person was rescued from the structure and was treated on scene for minor injuries according EPFD.









Investigators took over the scene once the fire what put out, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update with more information.

