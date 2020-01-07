EPFD offering vaccination program extension as flu cases rise in El Paso

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The flu season is wreaking havoc on Borderland residents this year, with a nearly 90 percent increase in cases over last year.

In an attempt to help stop the spread of the virus, the El Paso Fire Department is encouraging the community to take advantage of their popular Vaccinations for Health program.

The program offers free flu vaccinations, blood pressure, and glucose screenings to people over 18, and pneumonia vaccines to those 65 and older.

The program has been extended through March. Each event is held at the EPFD Safety, Health & Outreach center, located at 5415 Trowbridge Drive from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Saturday, Jan. 11 – Fire Station 26, 9418 North Loop 8 a.m – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Wednesday, Mar. 4

Wednesday, Mar. 11

Wednesday, Mar. 18

Wednesday, Mar. 25

The service is FREE to residents of El Paso and Hudspeth County who are 18 and over and do not have medical insurance or are on Medicaid. For more information, residents are encouraged to call 3-1-1, or visit health.elpasofire.org.