EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected funds in the community as part of the Fill the Boot program.

The Interim El Paso Fire Department members, through the El Paso Firefighters Association Local 51, will continue the tradition as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot program. El Paso firefighters will hit the streets or storefronts with boots in hand, asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and others to donate to MDA starting Saturday, Sep. 17, through Thursday, Sep. 22, at various intersections in El Paso.

The El Paso Interim Fire Chief, Jonathan Killings, and El Paso Association of Firefighters President, Paul Thompson, will collect funds for MDA at the intersection of Sunland Park Drive and North Mesa Street on Monday, September 19, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The funds are said to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases. Donations help MDA continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country and help continue funding life-saving research.

