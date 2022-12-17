EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department collaborated with the Center Against Sexual & Family Violence, the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home, and the El Paso Center for Children to honor Zachariah’s 5th birthday.

To honor Zachariah’s birthday, a memorial toy drive took place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the El Paso Fire Station 5. People donated new toys for children as well as personal care items that will benefit children and families within the local community. Winter wear, clothing items, toiletries, and blankets were also donated. All donations will benefit the Child Crisis Center of El Paso, The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence and the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home.