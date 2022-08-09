EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 Graduation Ceremony for its latest graduates.

The ceremony will be on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

EPFD officials share that the group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters.

“This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long hours of study, and an unwavering commitment in preparation to serve the citizens of El Paso,” officials added

During the ceremony, the trainees will have their badges pinned for the first time by their loved ones and will take the oath, symbolizing their transformation into a member of the El Paso Fire Department.

What: Firefighter Class 100 Graduation Ceremony

When: Thursday, August 11, 2022 – 6:00 PM

Where: YISD Central Office Theatre – 9600 Sims Dr.

