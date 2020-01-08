EPFD hosts car seat inspections, installations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In an effort to keep the smallest El Pasoans safe, the El Paso Fire Department has scheduled several car seat and inspection events through March.

According to SafeKids.org, more than half of car seats are not installed correctly, which leaves thousands of children vulnerable to injuries or even death in the event of a car crash.

Children in the Borderland are at an even higher risk, according to data from the NHTSA.

“According to NHTSA, Hispanic children ages 4-7 are 14 percent less likely to be appropriately restrained in a car seat compared to white children,” said Lorrie Walker, Car Seat Expert, Safe Kids Worldwide.

The Fire Department will host on-site certified technicians who will offer free car seat checks and will educate parents and caregivers about proper car seat installation.

The following items must be present for the inspection to be performed:

Vehicle with the car seat

The child who will be using the seat

The parent or guardian

Each class lasts for approximately one hour.



Available dates:

January 10 and 24

February 14 and 28

March 13 and 27

Appointment times:

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Interested parties must set up an appointment by calling (915) 212-5699; limited slots are available.