EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department will be hosting a memorial ceremony in commemoration of those who lost their lives during the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The ceremony will take place at 7901 San Jose Rd, Fire Station 18 on Sunday, Sep. 11 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be will be live-streamed via the El Paso Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Twenty-one years ago, our nation suffered the single deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history. Four planes were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon, and one crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Two thousand nine hundred and seventy-seven people lost their lives that day, among them 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers. It was the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States. Twenty-one years ago, we promised we would never forget.

