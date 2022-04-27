EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is offering a unique opportunity for local youth to gain an understanding of fire and life safety issues while developing valuable skills.

This year, the Summer Youth Camp is limited to 24 students, ages 13-17. Preference will be given to those who have not attended the camp previously. Participants will be chosen based on their suitability for the program and completion of the entry application found at summer.elpasofire.org

Participants will learn about the El Paso Fire Department, search and rescue operations, team-building skills, and become advocates for safety.

“Most activities are conducted in pairs or teams; Campers must work together and rely on each other to succeed while learning about the fire service and safety.” Training Chief Daniel P. Roy

The Summer Youth Camp is free and will run from 8 AM – 1 PM, June 28th through June 30th, 2022. The location of the youth camp will be at the El Paso Fire Department’s Training Academy located at Ascarate Park 6800 Delta Dr.

For more information about the El Paso Fire Department and any updates, visit elpasofire.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

