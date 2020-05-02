EPFD firefighter who died on duty laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Firefighter Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Arturo Ramirez was laid to rest Saturday morning after collapsing earlier this week while on duty at his fire station.

Ramirez, 43, known to fellow firefighters as ‘Lurch,’ died while on duty Tuesday, April 21. He’d been with the El Paso Fire Department for 19 years, serving as a Fire Suppression Technician (FST) at Station 8, located at Stanton and Robinson in the Kern Place neighborhood.

Saturday’s funeral service was not made public due to current social distancing guidelines, however, El Pasoans were able to watch the service online through Funeraria de Angel East Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Despite social distancing orders, Ramirez was honored with traditional bagpipers, color guard, and a last call.

Ramirez is survived by his wife, two sons, parents, four siblings and a large extended family.