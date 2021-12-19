EPFD fighting Central El Paso warehouse fire South of I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department crews are on the scene of a structure fire along the 1800 block of East Mills Street in Central El Paso.

According to emergency scanner traffic, the fire was a ‘Condition 4’ – meaning flames and smoke are visible. One view, from a nearby TxDOT Traffic Cam shows EPFD crews fighting the fire from above, using hoses and ladders extended over the structure.

As of 10:30, our crew on the scene reported a “possible, partial collapse” of the structure.

A short time later, EPFD officials told our crew on the scene that the structure was indeed a warehouse, but no other information as to the contents of the building were known. EPFD officials added that their crews would continue to be on scene throughout the night.

The warehouse is just south of the Union Pacific railyard and adjacent to the El Diario de El Paso facility on Texas Street.

This is the second large fire of the day, with crews battling another fire in Central El Paso, that damaged at least 2 homes along Yandell Street.

Our KTSM crew will bring you the latest information here on KTSM.com and during our morning newscasts.

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

Photo courtesy TxDOT

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.