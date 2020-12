EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews responded to a vehicle fire that spread to a warehouse in South El Paso early Sunday morning.

It happened around midnight at 827 E. Paisano Drive in South El Paso. Firefighters say a vehicle parked outside the warehouse caught fire and impacted the exterior of the warehouse.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the interior of the structure. No injuries were reported.