EPFD extinguish fire after vehicle hits gas pumps in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Firefighters worked fast to extinguish a van that caught on fire after hitting a gas pump at an East El Paso Food Mart early Wednesday morning.

It happened at 2:40 a.m. at the Chevron located on Gateway Boulevard East and Viscount Boulevard/Hunter Drive. According to emergency dispatch, the call came in after the van hit a gas pump, causing it to catch fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it spread to any of the surrounding pumps or the canopy.

EPFD and EPPD is on the scene and are investigating the incident.