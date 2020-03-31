EPFD execute midnight mountain rescue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department’s COMSAR team was called out to a mountain rescue just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

An emergency dispatch supervisor confirms the call was dispatched at 11:53 to the Wyler Aerial Tramway on the east side of the mountain. Due to safety concerns with the Wyler Tram, firefighters were unable to access the hiker from the initial location.

Firefighters repositioned themselves on the west side of the mountain off Robinson Avenue to reach the hiker at Comanche Peak. Emergency Dispatchers say it’s unknown if the hiker has any injuries, however, the call was not designated as a medical call.

The situation is ongoing. Tune in to KTSM 9 News Today for the latest.