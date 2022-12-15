EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department held a demonstration Thursday, showing the fire hazards that Christmas trees and turkey fryers can create.

According to EPFD, natural Christmas trees can catch fire fairly quickly, especially if they are dry and brittle. Officials recommend keeping natural trees in water in order for them to stay fresh, which could ultimately avoid a fire hazard. When decorating Christmas trees, it’s also recommended to use lights that are not broken or burnt down to avoid a fire hazard. Outlets should not be overloaded, and candles should not be left unattended.

Even though the Thanksgiving holiday has passed, people still choose to have turkey for the holidays. In this case, EPFD shares some safety tips when frying a turkey. For instance, frozen turkeys should not be fried due to the frozen water interacting with the hot oil. This could cause a high reaction which could create a fire hazard. Officials recommend frying a thawed out and dry turkey to avoid a reaction.