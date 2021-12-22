EPFD crews quickly extinguish fire at Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews made quick work of a fire in the city’s Lower Valley.

The fire broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Apartments, just south of Alameda on South Little Flower Road.

According to EPFD officials, the fire was limited to three storage sheds near the apartment complex, and was put out some 10 minutes later.

EPFD officials tell KTSM that while the fire produced heavy smoke, damage was limited to the storage sheds. There are no reports of injuries or displaced residents.

