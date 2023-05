EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- An incident has been reported Wednesday night at the canal by Border Highway and Padres, according to El Paso Fire Department via Twitter.

EPFD Water Rescue Team assisting USBP at the canal by Border HWY and Padres.



Once body is recovered scene will be turned over to USBP/law enforcement for investigation. pic.twitter.com/p9VIu9hSme — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) May 18, 2023

The tweet states that EPFD Water Rescue Team is assisting Border Patrol.

Once body is recovered scene will be turned over to Border Patrol and law enforcement for investigation.

KTSM is working to bring more updates to this story.