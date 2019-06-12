EPFD: Bodies of man, child pulled from Lower Valley canal

UPDATE: The El Paso Police Department said the body was found at about 7 p.m. in 1000 block of Southside.

The man, described in his 30s, was wearing a life jacket and the girl was of pre-school age. Their relationship is unknown.

The bodies were discovered by the El Paso Fire Department as the Water Rescue Team was training, police said.

ORIGINAL: The bodies of a man and a little girl were pulled from a Lower Valley canal Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Rescuers were called to the 700 block of S. Zaragoza around 9 p.m. That’s located near the Ysleta Port of Entry.

A department spokesperson said crews were searching for a possible third body in the water. El Paso Fire reached out to the El Paso County Water District to close off water to the canal for the search operation.

The incident comes after several bodies were pulled from area canals on Monday.