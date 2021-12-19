EPFD battling fire in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department crews are on the scene of a house fire in Central El Paso.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m., at a home along the 1500 block of Yandell. Witnesses tell KTSM the column of smoke could be seen for miles.

Crews arrived and are currently fighting the fire; there is no word on any injuries.

